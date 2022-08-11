Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Winless In Opioid Bouts, Will Pharmacies Throw In The Towel?

By Jeff Overley (August 11, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge's walloping of Walgreens over its narcotic painkiller sales in San Francisco has left pharmacy chains 0 for 2 in opioid trials and is casting doubt on the companies' apparent plans to continue stepping into the legal ring with government adversaries.

The judge's jabs appeared throughout a 112-page opinion on Wednesday that decried "Walgreens' multi-decade-long failure" to prudently oversee addictive medications, and deemed America's second-largest pharmacy retailer liable for drug abuse that pervades San Francisco's streets.

"Even right outside this courthouse, people suffering from severe opioid addiction buy, sell and use opioids in plain sight," U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!