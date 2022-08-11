Author, Agents Say Advances Only Part Of Puzzle

By Matthew Perlman (August 11, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A nonfiction author and several agents told a D.C. federal judge on Thursday that there's more to negotiating a book deal than landing the largest possible advance, while throwing cold water on the government's fears over the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. The publishers called journalist Charles Duhigg as a witness in the merger trial to talk about his experience in the industry and how he feels about the potential deal. Duhigg's books have been published by an imprint now owned by Penguin Random House. The U.S. Department of Justice sued in November to stop Penguin Random...

