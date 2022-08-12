Fox Rothschild Boosts Litigation Teams In NYC And LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 12, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has hired two litigation attorneys on opposite coasts, adding a litigation partner from Berkes Crane Santana & Spangler LLP in Los Angeles and a partner from Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP in New York, the firm announced this week. Ryan T. Moore, a corporate litigator, joined the Los Angeles office Thursday and Christopher M. Tumulty, who serves clients in the real estate and construction industries, joined the New York office Monday. Emily J. Yukich, the managing partner in Los Angeles, said in a statement Thursday that Moore is a good fit for the L.A. office as the California...

