Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Contractor Lied About Nobu Hotel Chicago Project, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott (August 12, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois contractor spun a web of lies about the construction progress of a Chicago hotel operated by a hospitality company co-owned by actor Robert De Niro, seeking money for work that wasn't being performed and for subcontractors who were not being adequately paid, an Illinois federal jury heard Friday.

The trial, which began Friday in Chicago federal court, will determine whether Centaur Construction Co. is liable for fraud over alleged misrepresentations it and executives Spiro Tsaparas and Peter Alexopoulos made while designing and building the Nobu Hotel Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ruled earlier this year that Centaur breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!