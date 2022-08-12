Contractor Lied About Nobu Hotel Chicago Project, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott (August 12, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois contractor spun a web of lies about the construction progress of a Chicago hotel operated by a hospitality company co-owned by actor Robert De Niro, seeking money for work that wasn't being performed and for subcontractors who were not being adequately paid, an Illinois federal jury heard Friday. The trial, which began Friday in Chicago federal court, will determine whether Centaur Construction Co. is liable for fraud over alleged misrepresentations it and executives Spiro Tsaparas and Peter Alexopoulos made while designing and building the Nobu Hotel Chicago. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ruled earlier this year that Centaur breached...

