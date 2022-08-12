Calif. Tribe's Fed. Casino Construction Suit Tossed — For Now

By Charlie Innis (August 12, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has temporarily dismissed the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians' suit against a Golden State judge and other defendants in the tribe's long-running dispute over a casino project, saying on Friday that the district court is the wrong venue for the case. In his order, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted three motions to dismiss the case, moved by California Superior Court Judge Ann C. Moorman, construction contractor Robert Findleton and Savings Bank of Mendocino County. He denied five other pending motions filed by some of the parties as moot, according to the filing. Judge Tigar...

