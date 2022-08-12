Google Can Arbitrate Antitrust Claims Of Apple Collusion

By Dorothy Atkins (August 12, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed Friday to send proposed class antitrust claims against Google to arbitration in a school's lawsuit alleging Google and Apple colluded to avoid competing in the online search business, but he refused to stay antitrust claims against Apple as the arbitration proceeds. In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. ruled that plaintiff California Crane School Inc. agreed to arbitrate its antitrust claims against Google when the school signed up to use Google's advertising platforms and agreed to the technology giant's terms of service in 2017 and 2018. In his reasoning, Judge Gilliam noted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS