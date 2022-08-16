3 Trends To Watch In US Offshore Wind Development

By Brandon Tuck, Hannah Flesch and Simon Willis (August 16, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Offshore wind developers have poured billions of dollars into securing leases in state and federal waters in recent months, with many more billions to be spent developing wind assets to support ambitious state and federal goals for the energy transition. With this influx of new infrastructure spending and offshore lease sales, the offshore wind industry is continuing to build momentum as a source of renewable power in the U.S. Here are three things to watch over the next year. Emerging Solutions to Grid Connectivity The existing onshore grid was not designed to accommodate large amounts of offshore power.[1] The energy transition...

