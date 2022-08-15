Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Penguin Exec. Says Internal Book Competition Is Strong

By Matthew Perlman (August 15, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The head of Penguin Random House's U.S. operations told a D.C. federal judge Monday that there's real competition between the company's various imprints, in an effort to debunk the government's allegations that its planned purchase of Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global will dampen author pay.

Separate testimony Monday from Alexander Berkett, an executive at Paramount Global, the successor to ViacomCBS Inc., also indicated that Paramount does not consider publishing part of its core business and plans to shed Simon & Schuster — meaning one way or another, the company would likely end up being purchased by a big publisher or private equity...

