Progressive Must Face Ga. Class Claims Over Car Payouts

By Emily Enfinger (August 16, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of Progressive Casualty Insurance couldn't escape a proposed class action over payouts of totaled vehicles after a Georgia federal court rejected parts of its attempt to have the case tossed with the assertion that the class fell short with its complaint. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. said Monday that Keddrick Brown, the class representative, plausibly alleged a claim for common law breach of contract against Progressive Mountain Insurance Co. And for that reason, Brown can also move forward with his breach of good faith and fair dealing claim against the insurer, according to the order. However, Brown...

