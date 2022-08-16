Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Progressive Must Face Ga. Class Claims Over Car Payouts

By Emily Enfinger (August 16, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of Progressive Casualty Insurance couldn't escape a proposed class action over payouts of totaled vehicles after a Georgia federal court rejected parts of its attempt to have the case tossed with the assertion that the class fell short with its complaint.

U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. said Monday that Keddrick Brown, the class representative, plausibly alleged a claim for common law breach of contract against Progressive Mountain Insurance Co. And for that reason, Brown can also move forward with his breach of good faith and fair dealing claim against the insurer, according to the order.

However, Brown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!