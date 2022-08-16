Publishing Merger Won't Hurt Competition, Yale Prof Says

By Matthew Perlman (August 16, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Yale University economist told a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday that there's plenty of competition in the publishing industry for the acquisition of new books and that author advances are not likely to fall after Penguin Random House acquires Simon & Schuster. The publishers called Edward A. Snyder, a professor at the Yale School of Management, to testify as an economics expert in the U.S. Department of Justice challenge to the planned $2.18 billion merger. Snyder attacked the primary model used by the DOJ's expert to estimate harm from the merger, a so-called second score auction model that attempts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS