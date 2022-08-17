Preparing Ticket Seller Sites For NY Fee Transparency Law

By Timothy Gumaer, Glenn Grindlinger and Carolyn Richmond (August 17, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- As most fans of live entertainment know, the upfront price of tickets to live theater productions, sporting events or concerts can often look quite appealing, even reasonable. However, after the buyer selects their tickets and seats and enters their credit card information, they are hit with surprising fees that can increase the total price by as much as 30% to 40%. To combat this, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation, S.B. 9461, that will demand greater transparency from ticket sellers. Set to take effect on Aug. 29, the new law will ban hidden fees and prohibit delivery charges on...

