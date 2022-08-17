Order To Delete Kobe Crash Pics Unusual, Sheriff's Capt. Says

By Craig Clough (August 16, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department captain told a California federal jury Tuesday that an order for his deputies to delete photos of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant came from outside the chain of his command, was highly unusual and may have been illegal. Matthew Vander Horck was in charge of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station on Jan. 26, 2020, when the crash occurred nearby and told the jury there was no reason for his deputies to have taken or shared photos now at the center of a lawsuit by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the family of two other crash victims...

