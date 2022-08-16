LexisNexis' Accurint Threatens Civil Liberty, Ill. Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (August 16, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions poses "a grave threat to civil liberties" by collecting "massive amounts" of consumer information for its Accurint database and selling access to government agencies and law enforcement without consent, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an Illinois federal lawsuit claimed Tuesday. LexisNexis' Accurint technology aggregates data including names, addresses, employment information and criminal histories "from the most intimate corners of our lives" so it can offer government officials, ICE and thousands of other law enforcement agencies more information about a person than they'd otherwise be able to obtain without a search warrant, subpoena or other legal process, according...

