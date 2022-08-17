Judge Nixes Cost Savings From Book Merger Trial

By Matthew Perlman (August 17, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday issued a midtrial order excluding Penguin Random House's predicted cost-savings from the trial on its planned merger with Simon & Schuster, savings the publisher says would be passed on to authors in the form of higher advances. U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan issued an order granting a motion from the government that sought to exclude evidence of so-called efficiencies, or a reduction in costs associated with the consolidation of two companies. In merger cases, companies will often contend that these efficiencies overcome any alleged harm from a deal as a way to argue that...

