No Fraud In Nobu Hotel Chicago Project, Jury Is Told

By Celeste Bott (August 17, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The developer of Nobu Hotel Chicago knew about accounting problems and delays in the project and knew it couldn't be built with a $48 million budget, but it refused to sacrifice quality and luxury to save money, wrongly claiming instead that it was damaged by the project's design contractor, an Illinois federal jury heard Wednesday. The trial, which began Friday, will determine whether Centaur Construction Co. is liable for fraud over alleged misrepresentations it and executives Spiro Tsaparas and Peter Alexopoulos made while designing and building the Nobu Hotel Chicago. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ruled earlier this year that Centaur...

