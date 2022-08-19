Tribes, States, Lawmakers, Profs Ask Justices To Keep ICWA

By Andrew Westney (August 19, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Nearly 500 federally recognized tribes and many Native American organizations led a host of amici on Friday urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, saying that disturbing the law would damage Indian families and could ripple through other important aspects of Indian law. California and many other states, members of both houses of Congress, professors of federal Indian law and many others joined the tribes in submitting briefs supporting the U.S. Department of the Interior and five petitioning tribes in backing the ICWA, which imposes federal standards for state child custody cases involving...

