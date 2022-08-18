Court Questions Penguin's Bid Policy In Merger Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (August 18, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge questioned an expert witness Thursday on how well Penguin Random House's promise to allow individual company imprints to bid against each other for books will work after its planned purchase of Simon & Schuster. The publisher's expert, Yale School of Management professor Edward A. Snyder, returned to the stand for a third day in the bench trial to offer his view that there will still be plenty of competition for book acquisitions following the deal, which the government is trying to block on antitrust grounds. When Snyder said he had not heard the testimony of Madeline McIntosh, Penguin...

