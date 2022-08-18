BREAKING: Jury Awards $23M In Damages For Nobu Hotel Chicago Fraud

By Celeste Bott (August 18, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A construction company tasked with designing and building the Nobu Hotel Chicago and two of its executives are liable for fraud over misrepresentations it made during the project, an Illinois federal jury found Thursday, awarding the hotel's developer nearly $23 million in total damages. The jury sided with NHC LLC — an entity under the umbrella of luxury hotel developer RCD Resorts, which has partnered with Nobu Hospitality, a group co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro, on multiple hotel projects, including the Nobu Hotel in Chicago's West Loop — against all three defendants: Centaur Construction Co., and executives Spiro Tsaparas and Peter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS