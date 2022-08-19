Real Estate Rumors: 3D Investments, Haywood Group, Steam

By Andrew McIntyre (August 19, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Developer 3D Investments is hoping to build a multifamily project in Los Angeles, The Real Deal reported Friday. The company is seeking permission to tear down an office building at 6527-6535 Wilshire Blvd. to make way for a 77-unit apartment building with plans that include 4,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, according to the report. Haywood Group is in talks with a hotel operator for a planned project in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Thursday. The developer is seeking to develop a former Sears building at West Fond du Lac and West North avenues into a hotel and...

