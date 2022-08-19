3 Firms Want $47M For Landing Forex Rigging Deals

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 19, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who secured settlements totaling nearly $186 million on behalf of investors who accused a group of banks of rigging foreign exchange markets have asked a Manhattan federal judge for more than $47 million for their work on the case. In a Thursday filing, legal teams at Lowey Dannenberg PC, Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson LLP and Berman Tabacco told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that they'd faced "the cream of the defense bar" as they secured eight separate settlements with 12 defendants on behalf of investors. In the brief, the investors' counsel said after "zealous efforts, class counsel [succeeded] in producing a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS