DirecTV's $9.4M Small Biz Deal OK'd As Law Firm A No-Show

By Gina Kim (August 19, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday she'll approve DirecTV's $9.4 million deal settling claims it preyed on mostly minority small businesses by signing them up for residential accounts and then penalizing them for misusing its service after a law firm opposing the deal failed to show at the hearing. After seeing that neither the attorneys from the New York-based Lonstein Law Office nor their legal representatives were present Friday, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton said she won't address their objections to the deal. "I don't see that the nonsettling defendants have any standing to assert such objections," the judge remarked....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS