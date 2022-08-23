McElroy Deutsch Wins $170K Fees Against NJ In Casino Row

By Bill Wichert (August 23, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday ordered the state to pay more than $170,000 in attorney fees and costs to McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP for the firm's efforts to secure more funds for Atlantic County out of the annual payments to help fund local government services made by Atlantic City casinos. Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee affirmed his finding from last month that the firm was entitled to an award of counsel fees and costs because the state improperly provided the county's share on May 15 based on a 2021 amendment to the state's Casino Property Tax Stabilization...

