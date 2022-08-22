PTAB Urged To Narrowly Tailor Sanctions In VLSI Fight

By Britain Eakin (August 22, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Most of the amicus briefs filed in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's review of challenges to two VLSI Technology LLC patents involved in its $2 billion infringement verdict against Intel Corp. have said the allegedly abusive challenges should proceed, while several others advocated for termination as a form of sanctions. VLSI has accused OpenSky Industries LLC and Patent Quality Assurance LLC — both of which were formed after VLSI secured one of the largest patent jury verdicts in history — of engaging in harassment and extortion by filing the inter partes reviews and wants USPTO Director Kathi Vidal to terminate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS