Endo Unit Seeks To Stop Termination Of Drug License Deal

By Rick Archer (August 22, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An Endo International affiliate Monday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to prevent another pharmaceutical company from canceling pre-Chapter 11 asset purchase and drug licensing deals, denying that it breached the contracts. In a heavily redacted complaint, Endo Ventures Ltd. called Nevakar Inc.'s attempt to cancel a 2018 licensing deal a "transparently strategic maneuver" to try and avoid the impact of Endo's Chapter 11 filing on the contracts and an act that threatens to undermine Endo's proposed asset sale and restructuring plan. Irish corporation Endo International and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection last week, saying it needs to address...

