Bars Want To Score Class Cert. In 'NFL Sunday Ticket' Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (August 22, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A group of bars and restaurants is hoping to be granted class certification in a suit challenging an exclusivity agreement between the NFL and satellite television provider DirecTV for the "NFL Sunday Ticket" package sold to subscribers, after claiming that the deal monopolizes broadcasts and increases pricing. The establishments filed their request in the Central District of California on Friday with a sealed brief but unsealed declarations, just meeting the extended deadline to file a class certification motion. The bar and restaurant owners had requested extensions for discovery and their class certification motion in March, claiming that the football league was not turning...

