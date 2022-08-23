Sheriff's Sgt. Defends Giving Order For Bryant Crash Photos

By Craig Clough (August 22, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told a California jury Monday he ordered a deputy at the site of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant to take pictures — and that he defended the decision, contradicting testimony of his commanding officer at the time and other deputies. Sgt. Travis Kelly testified as the fourth witness for the defense and said he was in charge of the command center that was set up shortly after the deadly crash and ordered photos be taken that are now at the center of a lawsuit by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the...

