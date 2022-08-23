Alphabet Fights Investor Class Cert. In Google Privacy Suit

By Jessica Corso (August 23, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. has urged a California federal court to deny class certification to investors who sued after it was announced that the data of 500,000 users was exposed to a possible breach, saying the shareholders couldn't tie the disclosure to a stock decline in the days that followed. Alphabet said on Monday that the lead investor in the case has not shown that shareholders were damaged following the company's admission in October 2018 that a software bug had given third-party app developers the ability to access the private profile data of users of its Google+ social media site. "By asking...

