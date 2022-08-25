USCIS, Investors Cut Deal Ending Suits Over EB-5 Reforms

By Dorothy Atkins (August 25, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has agreed to rescind recent reforms to the EB-5 visa program to resolve allegations by regional centers that the changes misinterpreted congressional intent, according to a proposed settlement filed in California federal court Thursday. The federal government and a group of regional centers — or entities that pool and facilitate investments from foreign investors in the EB-5 program — struck the proposed deal under which the USCIS agreed that previously approved centers can retain their approval, and they must file a renewal application by Dec. 29 and pay a filing fee to maintain authorization. The settlement also says EB-5 investors may...

