Tort, Torture Claims Against Chiquita Tossed In Terrorism MDL

By Rae Ann Varona (August 24, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation against Chiquita Brands International has tossed numerous claims lodged by Colombian nationals who accused the banana company of funneling $1.7 million to a paramilitary group they said killed and tortured their relatives. The Florida-based company had requested that the judge toss a slew of claims including claims for war crimes, terrorism, extrajudicial killing, torture and human rights violations under the Alien Tort Statute, which allows federal district courts jurisdiction to hear civil actions by foreign plaintiffs for torts committed in violation of international law. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra on Tuesday granted Chiquita's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS