Judge Grants Preliminary OK To $7.9M Textron Investor Deal

By Katryna Perera (August 24, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given the first green light to a $7.9 million settlement between Textron Inc. and investors who accused the aviation and recreational vehicle company of hiding sales performance problems with a snowmobile company it bought in 2017. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote issued an order preliminary approving the deal Tuesday, certifying the class and appointing Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP as class counsel. She also named lead plaintiff IWA Forest Industry Pension Plan as class representative. The certified class includes all individuals and entities who purchased or acquired Textron common stock on a U.S. exchange or...

