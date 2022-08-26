Fla. Builder Rips EB-5 Investors For Sharing Settlement Terms

By Brent Godwin (August 26, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a real estate developer who is a defendant in a class action over a foreign investment project has asked that plaintiffs' counsel withdraw a notice of settlement status filed in Florida federal court, saying the agreement was never signed by him and contained settlement amounts and terms that should have been kept confidential. Attorney Richard Haddad of Otterbourg PC, representing developer Nicholas Mastroianni and fellow defendants Harbourside Funding GP LLC and Harbourside Place LLC, filed a statement Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in which defendants' counsel decried class counsel representing immigrant investors Ting Peng and...

