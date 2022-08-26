NJ Aims To Pause 'Erroneous' $13M Casino Payment Order

By Bill Wichert (August 26, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey pushed a state judge Friday to pause his ruling directing it to provide more money to Atlantic County out of annual payments made by Atlantic City casinos, while the county cried foul over how the state's underfunding has hurt local programs. Urging Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee to maintain "the status quo as we sit here today," John Lloyd of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC, representing the state and Gov. Phil Murphy, asked the judge to stay parts of his July 29 decision ordering the state to make $13.5 million in payments this year while it challenges his...

