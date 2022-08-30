Ga. Judge Asked To Rethink Dropped Calif. Claim In Data Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (August 30, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Consumers suing a parking app company over a data breach that affected 21 million customers asked a Georgia federal judge on Monday to reconsider his decision to dismiss a claim under the California Consumer Privacy Act. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones dismissed the consumer's claim that ParkMobile LLC, a company that runs an app allowing customers to pay parking meters from their phones, violated the CCPA by failing to properly protect their data, finding it had been abandoned when the consumers failed to address ParkMobile's arguments contesting whether the stolen data contains the type of information...

