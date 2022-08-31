9th Circ. Flags Preemption Clause In Kids' Google Privacy Suit

By Greg Lamm (August 31, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel questioned Wednesday whether a preemption clause in the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act is so broad that it prohibited parents from suing Google LLC and YouTube for allegedly violating their children's privacy under state law. In a hearing in Seattle, the three-judge panel considered an appeal by parents seeking to reinstate their lawsuit accusing Google and other companies of illegally collecting children's personal information through YouTube for targeted advertisements. A lower court judge ruled that the parents failed to show that their state law privacy claims are not preempted by the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS