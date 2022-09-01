AGs Push For More Power To Enforce Consumer Airline Laws

By Hayley Fowler (September 1, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Attorneys General has asked Congress for more authority to oversee airline consumer protection, saying in a Wednesday letter the U.S. Department of Transportation hasn't adequately addressed the thousands of passenger complaints that piled up during the pandemic. A coalition of 38 attorneys general signed the letter, which urges lawmakers to pass legislation shifting the authority for investigating airline consumer complaints from the DOT to an agency "more primarily focused on consumer protection" — namely the U.S. Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission. The association said the DOT's proposed rule changes requiring stiffer ticket refund rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS