Reading FARA Tea Leaves In Flynn Ex-Partner, Wynn Cases

By Richard Sofield and Peter Thomas (September 9, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- In the years since the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the Foreign Agents Registration Act[1] has seen an enforcement renaissance. For most of the statute's history, it was rarely enforced. However, several recent high-profile cases have targeted foreign influence and lobbying campaigns with national security implications. While these prosecutions serve as a bellwether for the DOJ's enforcement priorities, FARA's potential reach is actually much broader than foreign influence and lobbying. With FARA enforcement increasing, there is a looming possibility that investigations and prosecutions will begin to push the envelope and test...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS