Non-Compliant Broadcaster Gets Final Warning In MLB Spat

By Elaine Briseño (September 1, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday gave Dominican broadcaster Telemicro a "final warning" after the media company has spent months ignoring court orders to produce relevant documents and avoiding a $6 million court-ordered payment to MLB for unpaid licensing and other fees. After ignoring several court orders, not responding to three subpoenas from MLB, failing to secure legal counsel at one point, supplying unprepared witnesses and missing a status conference, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said in her Thursday order that the clock has run out for Telemicro and its affiliate Telemicro International Holding Corp. In all caps, bolded and underlined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS