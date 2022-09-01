Diller And Match Group Beat Del. Suit Contesting $30B Spinoff

By Katryna Perera (September 1, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Barry Diller-controlled IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match.com and directors of both companies beat a challenge to their $30 billion reverse spinoff in 2020, with a Delaware vice chancellor finding that the lead plaintiffs' derivative claims lack standing and that the spinoff met the necessary elements to make it subject to business judgment protections. Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn issued an 83-page opinion on Thursday dismissing a four-count direct and derivative stockholder suit with prejudice. For starters, Vice Chancellor Zurn said co-lead plaintiffs Construction Industry and Laborers Joint Pension Trust for Southern Nevada Plan A and Hallandale Beach Police Officers' and...

