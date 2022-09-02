No New Trial But More Cash For Broadcaster That Sued Atty

By Jack Rodgers (September 2, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge refused to grant a new trial requested by a Georgia broadcaster that was awarded over $455,000 in February after a former Foster Garvey PC attorney botched its federal license application, but tacked roughly $29,000 onto the award. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras' one-page ruling Thursday did not elaborate on his decision denying The Atlanta Channel Inc.'s request for a new trial, but did add another $28,703 to the jury's original award as requested by the broadcaster. The Atlantic Channel argued in a March motion for a new trial that the jury hadn't considered the full scope...

