NY Grants $6.5M For Climate Change Insurance Innovation

By Elizabeth Daley (September 2, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $6.5 million in funding Friday to develop new insurance policies and products to protect the state against climate change losses on the anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which killed dozens of people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in the region. The funding will be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority as part of a new program called Insurance Innovation for Climate-Technology Solutions, focused on establishing new risk models and insurance solutions, including creating insurance for residential and commercial renewable energy projects, according to a press release....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS