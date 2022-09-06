Ford Faces Class Claims After $1.7B Roof Defect Trial Loss

By Hannah Albarazi (September 6, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Ford knowingly sold 5.2 million trucks with dangerously weak roofs, a California driver has claimed in a proposed class action brought in Michigan federal court just weeks after a Georgia jury slapped the automaker with a $1.7 billion punitive damages verdict over the alleged defect. The putative class action brought Friday by California resident Steven Beck is the latest chapter in the litigation saga against the automaker over an alleged roof defect in SuperDuty pickup trucks made between 1999 and 2016. Beck, and others who have previously sued Ford, claim that pre-2017 SuperDuty trucks have a dangerously weak roof structure that...

