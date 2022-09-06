Mass. Tribe, Gov't Seek Early End To Casino Trust Land Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 6, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe have each urged a Massachusetts federal judge to grant them a quick win against a city's challenge to a trust land acquisition for a tribal casino project, saying the department properly obeyed a court order when it decided to approve the acquisition. Residents of Taunton, Massachusetts, last month asked for summary judgment in its suit, claiming the department's December ruling that the tribe qualified to have land in Taunton and the town of Mashpee taken into trust was an illegal "flip-flop" after the Trump administration had rejected the tribe's request....

