Apple, Google, Meta Win Trims In 'Social Casino Games' MDL

By Hailey Konnath (September 6, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed certain claims in multidistrict litigation against Apple, Google and Meta platforms over allegedly illicit "social casino games," though the judge certified the order for an immediate appeal and said the case presents exceptional circumstances that could benefit from the Ninth Circuit's input. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Friday granted in part and denied in part motions to dismiss from the tech companies, ruling that two of the consumers' theories of liability fail under the Communications Decency Act, which offers immunity to publishers of third-party content. At the same time, Judge Davila certified his...

