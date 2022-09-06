EB-5 Investors Tell Judge Developer Can't Sidestep Settlement

By Brent Godwin (September 6, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A group of foreign investors has asked a federal judge to enforce a settlement ending a class action against a developer who the investors say defrauded them in an EB-5 investment plan for a shopping center project, saying a dispute about who is responsible for settlement payments arose after the parties agreed to essential terms. In a motion filed Friday in Florida federal court, counsel for immigrant investors Ting Peng and Lin Fu said the settlement with developer Nicholas Mastroianni II and fellow defendants Harbourside Funding GP LLC and Harbourside Place LLC is enforceable under Florida's general contract law. There is precedent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS