Boeing Presses For Bench Trial In Remaining Lion Air Cases

By Linda Chiem (September 6, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Boeing pressed its bid for an Illinois federal court bench trial to close out the last remaining lawsuits from victims' estates over the 2018 Lion Air plane crash, maintaining that the Death on the High Seas Act claims can be swiftly resolved without a jury. The Boeing Co. told U.S. District Thomas M. Durkin in a Friday reply brief that a straightforward compensatory damages-only bench trial would resolve the last two remaining lawsuits from representatives of the families and estates of Indonesian businessman Liu Chandra and Italian cyclist and entrepreneur Andrea Manfredi, who were among the 189 people killed in the...

