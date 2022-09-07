'Dallas Buyers Club' Cos. Sue AT&T, Verizon Over BitTorrents

By Gina Kim (September 7, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The film production companies behind "Dallas Buyers Club" and other movies filed separate copyright infringement suits against AT&T in Texas and Verizon in New York, alleging the telecom giants profit from piracy by allowing their internet service customers to illegally download films using BitTorrent peer-to-peer software. Voltage Pictures and a host of affiliate companies filed sweeping suits against AT&T in Texas federal court on Friday and against Verizon in New York federal court on Tuesday, raising claims for violations of federal copyright laws and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. They accuse the internet service providers of doing nothing to stop customers...

