Insurers Fight Coverage In Taliban Terror Support Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 7, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual, AIG units and other insurers have told a New Jersey state court that their policies do not cover claims alleging that The Louis Berger Group Inc. made protection payments used by the Taliban for terrorist attacks in Afghanistan against U.S. service members and civilians because such purported misconduct was not accidental in nature. The insurers launched motions Tuesday and Wednesday to escape the construction management company's lawsuit seeking coverage for any settlement or judgment against it in a D.C. federal case, known as the Cabrera action, which claims that Louis Berger and other government contractors paid the Taliban not...

