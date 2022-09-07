2nd Largest Theater Chain Cineworld Hits Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (September 7, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT) -- Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theater chain, filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Wednesday in an attempt to trade some of its more than $5 billion in funded debt for equity. In an announcement Wednesday, Cineworld said it has secured $1.94 billion in debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders to continue operating through the case. "This latest process is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our financial position and is in pursuit of a de-leveraging that will create a more resilient capital structure and effective business," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in the announcement. The U.K.-based corporation was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS