Lone Conviction Stands In ADI Trade Secret Theft Case

By Brian Dowling (September 7, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. engineer on Wednesday lost a bid to erase his lone conviction for allegedly stealing a prototype computer chip from his former employer to kickstart his own side business after a jury rejected 11 other counts brought by prosecutors.

Haoyang Yu, convicted by a federal jury in May of possessing ADI's trade secrets in the form of a prototype microchip, had argued the guilty finding wasn't supported by the evidence.

U.S. District Judge William G. Young didn't buy the arguments and dispatched the bid for acquittal or a new trial in a brief docket entry.

"The motion...

