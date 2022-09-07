GE Banned From Selling Wind Turbines Infringing Siemens' IP

By Dorothy Atkins (September 7, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge issued a permanent injunction on Wednesday barring General Electric Co. from selling Haliade-X wind turbines that a jury found infringed a Siemens' patent, but allowed the company to produce turbines that have already been ordered to complete state-sponsored wind projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts. In a final judgment, U.S. District Judge William G. Young barred GE from making, selling, producing or importing into the United States the infringing Haliade-X wind turbines, or any turbines substantially similar to them through June 12, 2034, when Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's patent-in-suit expires. However, the judge also issued two specific carve...

